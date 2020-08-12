Dry Fruits Market Size, What Everyone Must Know About in 2020?

The global dry fruits market will derive growth from the growing adoption in confectionery products and healthy snacks. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dry Fruits Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Grapes, Dates, Apricots, Berries, Peaches, Pears), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Snacks, Desserts), And Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing adoption of dry fruits in dietary supplements.

Some of the companies that have contributed to the growth of the global dry fruits market are

• Olam International Limited

• Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

• Australian Premium Dried Fruits

• Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

• Sunsweet Growers Inc.

• National Raisin Company

• Three Squirrel Inc.

• Angas Park Fruit Company Pty. Ltd.

• KBB Nuts Pvt. Ltd. and Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Dry fruits are known for their long shelf life due to the fact that water from these fruits is removed completely through various processes in order to minimize the chances of molecular reactions. The use of sun drying methods or other dehydrating systems enable removal of water content and ensure a prolonged life.

The applications of dry fruits as flavored or additives in biscuits, cookies, desserts and several other products have created a huge demand for these products across the world. Additionally, properties such as high nutrient content and a host of vitamins and minerals have led to a rising uptake among end users across the world. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle habits and inclusion in diets and supplements have added to the demand for dry fruits across the world.

The soaring demand for dry fruits will lead to an increase in the global dry fruits market value in the forthcoming years. In addition to direct consumption, the flavour-enhancing property of dry fruits has contributed to the growth of the global dry fruits market in recent years.

Rich Nutritional Value: A Primary Reason Behind the Soaring Demand for Dry Fruits

The high nutritional value of dry fruits is a major factor that has contributed to the soaring demand across the world. Dry fruits are rich in essential minerals that help stimulation of growth of healthy tissues. Besides growth stimulators, certain dry fruits are good sources of vital minerals such as phosphorous, iron, and magnesium.

Additionally, health benefits associated with dry fruits such as blood pressure regulation and gaining healthy weight will contribute to the demand for dry fruits across the world. In addition to nutritional values, growing applications of dry fruits in bakery products and confectionery products will favor growth of the global dry fruits market in the forthcoming years.

Having said that, the high cost associated with dry fruits is a factor that has restrained the growth of the market. Recent efforts in cost reduced dry fruits will showcase a huge potential for growth in the coming years. The report encompasses several factors that have accounted for an increase in the global dry fruits market value in recent years.

Growing Health Awareness to Favor Dry Fruits Market in Asia Pacific

The increasing health awareness among consumers, globally, has created a huge demand for dry fruits in recent years. Increasing disposable income of middle-class families in developing economies will aid the growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing use of dry fruits in gifting during festivals and other occasions in countries such as India will favor the growth of the dry fruits market in Asia Pacific. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the dry fruits market in Asia Pacific will grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the leading companies in the global market.

