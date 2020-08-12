Best Blank T Shirts for Screen Printing at Wholesale Prices @ SpectraUSA

Have you noticed that there are any numbers of websites selling wholesale t-shirts? It can really be overwhelming to buy best blank t shirts for screen printing at wholesale prices. The perfect way is to choose the correct supplier like SpectraUSA.

Spectra Tees creates premium quality blank t-shirts and activewear in California, USA. The team takes pride in their North American manufacturing base located in California, where they conceptualize and design the garments as well as knit and dye all of their raw textiles. Expert engineers cut, sew and finish every Spectra premium apparel garment in their two vertically integrated production hubs in Baja, Ensenada.

Firstly if you are looking for t-shirts that are blank for the purpose of screen printing then SpectraUSA suggests you must buy in bulk. They give better prices.

At SpectraUSA you can shop by category, all women’s t-shirt, tank, fleece, raglan, or shop by style, such as short sleeve, long sleeve, crew neck, v-neck and more. If you want to Shop by Collection, SpectraUSA offers Basic blanks, Made in the USA blanks and Collection-PFD Blanks. With versatile colours offered by SpectraUSA you can even shop for blank t-shirts by colour and get stunning hues of your choice.

Spectra’s core business is the blank brand of choice for many marquee apparel brands, screen printers, direct-to-garment printers, and merchandise companies. However, SpectraUSA enjoys the niche in the manufacture of premium quality t-shirts.

SpectraUSA team enjoys vertical integrated local manufacturing process that allows for many customization options on all of their styles, as well as allowing them to keep apparel industry jobs in North America.

At SpectraUSA you can set up a wholesale account. Spectra tees supplies both retail and wholesale sectors, and they welcome wholesale resellers to their business. If you are a reseller, or a marquee brand in need of their wholesale fulfilment services please sign up for a wholesale account with them by filling out Spectra tees wholesale account setup form (PDF) and email, fax, or snail-mail, it back to them.

If you don’t have an ordering system and need to streamline ordering with SpectraUSA then please download their Purchase Order Form, to make your wholesale ordering requirements a little easier.

About SpectraUSA:

