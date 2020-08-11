Your Solution to Secure Vehicle and Goods Storage

Are you an avid traveller looking for a secure location to store your car? Have you recently moved houses, and are looking for a space to store your extra furniture? Or are you simply looking for a way to declutter your home, without having to get rid of your sentimental goodies? If any of this sounds familiar to you, what you need is a storage facility!

MoreStore, a trusted and reputable storage company, offers facilities for both goods and vehicle storage. In fact, there are several reasons why they should be your go-to storage company, some of which will be discussed below.

For starters, their storage units are indoor, video monitored and guarded by 24-hour security. Therefore, you can rest assured that your goods will be safe and secure. In addition to this, the facility is equipped with fire detection, as well as sprayers. Should a fire ever break out, action can be taken to stop the spread and save your items from fire damage.

For further peace of mind, MoreStore’s facilities are completely access controlled. Therefore, no unauthorised personnel can enter the premises or gain access to your unit. All units have their own locking facilities where clients can attach their own lock to ensure no one, not even the people that work at the facility, has access to your belongings.

In addition to the above, should you require assistance when loading and offloading your items, MoreStore has a network of reliable moving companies that can assist with loading, moving, and offloading your goods. The facility even has a goods elevator to assist clients with moving their heavier items.

Finally, in terms of the vehicle storage solutions offered by MoreStore, you could opt for either shaded or uncovered parking. The shaded parking has the space to fit cars, trailers, caravans, minibuses, and boats. If you would like to rent such a facility, the standard size is a single bay. Uncovered parking, however, is as big as you require and can fit any vehicle. Both vehicle storage facilities are manned 24-hours a day and are surrounded by secure electric fencing.

If you are interested in utilising the facilities supplied by MoreStore, if you would like more information on the company, or if you would like to receive a quote, visit the company’s official website at https://www.morestore.co.za/.

About the Company:

MoreStore, an affordable self-storage company based in Cape Town, offers facilities for both vehicle and goods storage. The company prides themselves on offering highly affordable, yet secure storage solutions to their clients. In addition to their storage units, they also supply clients with a wide range of moving supplies.

Contact:

Shoprite Park, Warehouse 1A, Corner of Jean Simonis Street &

Voortrekker Road, Parow East, Cape Town, 7501, South Africa

Tel: 021 823 6585