Nigeria news has had a colourful, exciting and fascinating history. Traditionally, Nigeria news was transmitted having a number of local instruments: drums, sticks, gongs, fire, and voice e.t.c.

The local people have to discover a method to transmit news of joy, death and war to their community devoid of the benefits of cell phones, radios, television and all most up-to-date technologies.

This can be where the story gets interesting.

The people devised strategies to communicate long distance using the ‘famous speaking drums’. It’s fascinating to watch masters of this act; send and acquire messages merely by beating a drum. To the unwary onlooker, the drummers are causing a cacophony of sounds, but for the trained ears from the drummers; a lively, heated argument or conversation akin to cell phone chat of right now is going on.

In jest, drummers happen to be known to query the beauty and womanliness of the other neighborhood and strength of its male folk. The drum was an integral part on the communal life. The drum marked calendar of festivals in the communities. It recorded deaths, births.

Today, Nigeria News is transmitted primarily by way of the radio, newspaper and electronic version. Very first, Nigeria news was transmitted by way of the newspapers, state owned radio and later government owned Television stations. Through these periods, the government had monopoly of dissemination of data to Nigerians. In time, private owned newspapers, radio and tv stations came on board to challenge the government owned corporations.