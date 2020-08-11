HV DC-DC Converters are All Around Us Today

When you need an HV DC-DC Converter, you should become an informed consumer before making the purchase.

The power superhighway, major higher voltage-based DC-power transmission systems, are an important factor involved in the manufacturing of many systems today. They are designed to use direct current, covering the bulk transmission of the electrical power (compared to those of the common AC systems).

For long-distance based transmission, HV DC-DC Converters are less expensive and require less maintenance. For example, this product can be used for underwater power cables.

For a shorter distance, on the other hand, you might need to justify the high cost of DC conversion equipment (compared to the AC sector). There are benefits to using direct current lines, though.

When you choose among HV DC-DC Converter, you should know a few facts about them.

Most of the HVDC links use voltagesbetween 100 and 800 kV.

In 2019, one 1100 kV link was completed in China, covering a distance of 3300 km with 12 GW as power.

Thanks to this, intercontinental connections were made possible. This helps with fluctuations in photovoltaic and wind power.

Additionally, HVDC also allows power transmissions to take place between unsynchronized AC transmission systems. As you control the power through the HVDC link (between source and load), it stabilizes the network. All of this is to protect against disturbances that occur due to rapid changes in power.

HVDC can also transfer power between grid systems, which often run at various frequencies. It helps in improving the economy and stability of every grid by allowing power exchange between incompatible networks.

There are modernized versions of the HVDC transmissions (miniature high voltage power supplies).This has led to many commercial applications that require a degree of flexibility.

Products are becoming smaller and smaller, which explains the need for HVDC. This technology is all around us if we know where to look.

If this is confusing to you, you’re not alone. You can call an expert company for help. Recommendation: www.hvmtech.com.