Discover your own happiness under your nose

The GYA Dental Center is a leading dental clinic in Dubai that provides best-in-class dental care services at an affordable rate. We offer various services to patients, such as Teeth Whitening, Cosmetic dentistry, dental veneers, dental implants, and many more to boost their confidence.

Dental implants are here to improve your smile and give you happiness. A dental implant is a titanium post like a tooth root that is surgically indexed into the jawbone under your gum line that permits your dentist to implant replacement teeth or bridge into that area. An implant doesn’t come loose as a denture can. It occurs due to some injury, damage or infection in the tooth gums. Dental implants also benefit general oral health because they do not disturb the other teeth, like bridges.

Dental implants are intimately joining with the gum tissues and elementary bone in the mouth. Since periodontists are the experts who are professionalized in particularly these fields of study, they are ideal experts of your dental implant professionals. Periodontists have experience working with other dental experts. They also have special knowledge, training, and facilities that you need to have teeth that look and feel just like your own. Your dentist and periodontist will work together to make a perfect smile.

Types of implants

● Endosteal

These dental implants are used when someone has lost their teeth. It is made out of titanium and shaped like screws. This implant is done on the top of the bone surface.

● Subperiosteal

These implants are placed beneath the gums but on or over the jawbone. This metal framework helps the gums to hold the prosthesis. These implants help the patient who is unable to wear the dentures and comprises very less bone weight.

A procedure that a patient undergoes for dental implants

This is a team effort between patient, dentist, and periodontist when you go for your teeth treatment. Depending upon the condition of the patient, the periodontist creates a treatment plan.

● Replacement of single teeth: If the patient has a single tooth missing due to some issues, a crown can be used to replace it.

● Replacement of several teeth: If the patient has several teeth missing out, implant-supported bridges can be used.

● Replacement of all the teeth: If the patient requires replacing all the teeth, implant-supported bridges or dentures can be used.

● Ridge expansion: This is a bone grafting procedure used to recreate the gums’ natural contour. Our dentist fills the required area using the bone grafting material.

● Sinus Augmentation: This procedure helps in the amount of bone in the posterior maxilla and raises in the sinus floor.