Autism Activist and Music Producer, Marcus Boyd Encourages People with Autism to Explore Their Potential

Marcus Boyd was born with Autism, he was separated from his biological parents when he was a child. Now, he is a person with many accomplishments; some of them are collaborating with music artists and featured on movies and T.V. Commercials.

Born with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a condition characterized by challenges with nonverbal communication, social skills, repetitive behaviors, and speech. Also, separated from his biological parents at six, didn’t make Marcus Boyd become hopeless. He was the first male foster child in the state of Georgia in 1989 and has won many Special Olympic trophies and certificates. With hard work and high dedication, he now speaks his words, helping people with Autism, and sharing his knowledge about Autism and awareness through his voice and platform www.autismactivistmarcusboyd.com. He also enlightens and encourages those who are living or caring for people with Autism.

“He is a dedicated person and loves challenges. He likes to share about autism to children, encouraging them to achieve their heights goal. Every Christmas, he dresses up as Santa Claus and gives out gifts to children,” said his manager.

Marcus is a musical genius with a multi-layered sound. He was raised by hip hop culture and neo-soul at a young age. Now, he is a multi-talented music composer and producer, who has worked with many artists including Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan and Mobb Deep. He has also remixed acts for famous musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Dungeon Family, Sky-Zoo, Dwele, Lil Wayne, Tyga, and many more.

“Autism can’t define me. I define Autism.” as spoken by Marcus Boyd, autism activist and music composer.

Marcus is a well-known DJ in Atlanta and has released BEAT TAPE entitled: ‘X Colour.’ He also featured as a model in the 100 Business Men Fashion Show and has interviewed celebrities and locals for xcentric magazine and major indie magazine.

About Marcus Boyd

Marcus Boyd is the CEO of Marcus Boyd Beats, an American music producer, and composer. He is also active as an autism advocate, encourages and enlightens human beings with Autism. He shared his knowledge about Autism at school and college, encouraging children with Autism to reach their highest goals. One of his goals is to spread the word about Autism and awareness through his voice and platform with videos, fashion, and music. He hoped his autism community could feel they are not alone. Find out more about Marcus at his official website at https://autismactivistmarcusboyd.com/ and his social media page.

Contact:

AWARD WINNING AUTISM ACTIVIST MARCUS BOYD

A ROWE MANAGEMENT

ANDREA ROWE

Phone: 678 517 4121

Website: https://autismactivistmarcusboyd.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marcus.stroizer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autismactivistmarcusboyd/?hl=en