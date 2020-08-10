Allconnect.com Announces College Student’s Ultimate Prize Pack Contest

Three lucky students will have the chance to win money and a new laptop

FORT MILL, S.C. ­— Allconnect® today announced the inaugural Ultimate College Bundle Contest. The contest will all students the opportunity to become one of three winners to receive a gift card and a grant for books. The first-place winner will receive a laptop. College students are invited to submit an essay on where their field of study would be without the internet.

A team of judges from Allconnect will select the top three entrants based on the creativity demonstrated in the essay and the quality of the writing (including grammar, spelling, structure, and other features). The prize breakdown is as follows:

The first-place winner with the highest score will receive a laptop valued at approximately $600 and a $250 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

The second-place winner with the next highest score will receive a $500 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

The third-place winner with the third-highest score will receive a $250 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

All three confirmed winners will receive a swag bag of Allconnect-branded promotional items valued at approximately $25.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 14, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be contacted by Sept 28.

See the official rules and submit final essays here: https://www.allconnect.com/blog/ultimate-college-bundle-contest