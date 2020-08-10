Albuquerque Personal Injury Law Firm Educates On Wrongful Death Suits

Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire ) July 28, 2020 – Parnall & Adams law, an Albuquerque personal injury law firm, recently educated the public on what constitutes and who can file a wrongful death suit. Parnall & Adams is committed to making victims of fraud or recklessness feel like survivors. They work through the civil justice system, acknowledging the harm and achieving justice for survivors. Parnall & Adams understands each case is unique, by working alongside clients and getting to know one another, they are able to provide the best representation.

The death of a loved one can be a life-altering event. Add into the mix that the death could potentially have been caused by negligence or an intentional action, and there is potentially a wrongful death suit. When dealing with a wrongful death suit, it’s important to approach the situation with caution. Depending on the nature of the event, you and your family could be entitled to compensation of sorts. Different types of wrongful death accidents could include medical malpractice, nursing home abuse or neglect, or vehicle accidents. All of the factors that lead into the situation will be looked over by a court, determining if the defendant is indeed guilty of negligence.

The damages collected from wrongful death suits are split up in a specific way in New Mexico. After it has been decided that the defendant was indeed guilty, damages are paid. These damages are held by an estate for a brief amount of time then given to the family of the deceased. If there is only a spouse, then they will collect any damages. If there is a surviving spouse, children, or grandchildren, the damages will be split evenly between the parties. Similarly, if there is no surviving spouse but there are children or grandchildren, the damages are once again spread evenly. Section 41-2-2 in the New Mexico Statutes states that wrongful death suits must be filed within three years of the death.

