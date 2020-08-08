US Capital Global Increases Its Presence in London with New Office Led by Managing Director Roger Allen

Leading private financial group for the middle market appoints UK-based Managing Director to head-up the firm’s London Office.

Brighton, Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom., August 8, 2020 — US Capital Global is pleased to announce its increased presence in London and the appointment of Roger Allen as Managing Director of the firm’s new London Office, located in the heart of the City.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global operates worldwide with a strong presence in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and London. The group provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. Regulatory hosting and compliance services in the UK are provided for the group by Strata Global Limited.

With close to 40 years’ experience within the financial markets, including nine years in asset management, Mr. Allen leads US Capital Global’s London Office with a strong background in FinTech, RegTech, real estate, alternatives, and medical investment sectors. He has a firm appreciation of ESG and impact investing and is focused on connecting investors and financial allocators to expert fund managers and entrepreneurs with a compelling edge, specialising in niche strategies and innovative projects.

“I’m truly grateful to be augmenting US Capital Global as its UK Managing Director,” said Mr. Allen. “Over the past few years, US Capital Global has steadily increased its presence in London, frequently hosting events with The Fintech Times and Security Tokens Realised, and working with some very exciting UK and Europe-based companies. These include Smart Matrix, the British next-generation wound-care company; Takeout Group in Denmark, the socially conscious SaaS food delivery experts; and the pioneering Norwegian green tech real estate firm, MIRIS. I look forward nurturing US Capital Global’s partnerships with our existing British and European clients, while also establishing new mutually-supportive relations with innovative businesses on this side of the Atlantic.”

“Global studies show a significant rise in UK FinTech start-ups,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “In 2019 the UK set a new record for FinTech investment by raising over $4.9 billion, which equates to over half of the $8.5 billion European total. US Capital Global continues to be an active agent on this exciting frontier, and we are keen to expand our presence in London and foster new relationships with innovative partners in the UK and Europe. Roger has ample experience in socially conscious business acceleration, and we are thrilled to welcome him onboard and have him at the helm of our growing London Office. We invite all interested parties to connect with us, to learn more about our products and services.”

About US Capital Global:

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

