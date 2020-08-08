Buy Quality Mattresses In Killeen

Killeen, TX/ 2020:Comfort, quality, durability, and price are vital factors to consider when buying a mattress. Considering that a mattress is a purchase that will last for many years, it is important to purchase it from a reliable and well-reputed place. Ashley HomeStore is a well-known furniture store in Killeen that has been serving the community for years and has garnered a loyal customer base throughout the years.
Since its inception, Ashley HomeStore has been offering durable furniture, and home decor. The store offers furniture for every room in a house in addition to high-quality mattresses. Customers can choose from multiple mattress options specific to their needs and budget.
Quality Mattresses At The Store
• Tori Cove Ltd- Starter Innerspring Queen Mattress
• 12 Inch Chime Hybrid
• BRX-100C by Simmons
• Serta 3000 Hybrid
• Tempurpedic Pro Adapt
Features
• Traditional firm feel
• Quilt foam support
• 1-year limited warranty
• Densified pad
• Maintenance-free
• One-sided design
• No rotating or flipping
• Polyester knit quilted cover
• Verticoil support system
• Separate foundation box/spring
• Supportive and highly durable mattress
Note: Detailed information on mattress dimensions is available on www.killeenfurniture.com
Why Choose Us?
• We are one of the renowned furniture and mattress retailers
• Our customers can choose from numerous financing options
• We offer competitive delivery prices
• Free in store pick-up is available for the customers
• There is an availability of in-store specials every month
• Our staff is very friendly and courteous
• Our customers can select from a wide range of furniture and mattresses
• We have a highly trained staff and design consultants
• Partnership with multiple organizations
• Provides in-house decorating consultation
• Personalized furniture appointment can be scheduled for interested customers
For more information on products and services offered at Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, TX, you can call at (254) 634 – 5900 or visit the store at 1101, South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX – 76543. You can also visit https://killeenfurniture.com