Knam Marketing launches SGS-certified antimicrobial copper film to terminate bacterial transmission

Approved by NABL India and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the 100% Korean film kills 99.9% of any virus in 5 minutes and aims to contain the COVID-19 spread

Amid the circumstances where modern techniques are failing to suppress the current virus outburst, Knam Marketing, an international trader providing the best recyclables from all over the world to its customers has launched an SGS certified Anti-Microbial Copper Film. The protective film can act as a shield for surfaces from getting contaminated by bacterial-attacks. Approved by NABL India and the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), the 100% Korean product is ideal for preventing toxic viruses and bacteria from growing and transmitting to humans. It takes only 5 minutes to detect and deactivate almost 99.9% of the viruses. As these copper film adhesive sheets are low in maintenance, we do not have to keep maintaining or replacing them at least before two years.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak declared as a global pandemic has disrupted humanity to the extent that the countries are under lockdown, and the economy is sinking like never before. In the absence of proper medication and adequate spaces in the hospitals for treatments, precaution can be the only way of protection from these viruses. However, regardless of the constant appeal for maintaining social distancing by the governments and the health experts, humans can end up touching publicly-exposed surfaces, like door handles, lift buttons, elevator handles, ATM display surfaces, market cart handles, electronics & digital devices, etc. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory copper film by Knam Marketing is self-sterilizing, which means it can decontaminate itself without any extra measures.

Four stages in which the antimicrobial copper film works against the viruses:

● Identification: The bacteria identifies the copper ion as a nutrient on the surface and absorbs it into its cell.

● Penetration: The absorbed copper ion then penetrates the cell membrane of bacteria, leading to water and essential nutrients’ loss from the cell.

● Suction: The absorbed copper ion sucks out all the other essential-for-living elements from the cell, like active and reactive oxygen species.

● Extinction: With the loss of water, oxygen, and nutrients, the metabolic and respiratory activity of bacteria stops forcing it to die.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Goel, Founder of Knam Marketing, “This rapidly spreading health-crisis demands immediate and effective actions to safeguard the world from the destruction of the virus. Since copper carries the ability to eliminate bacteria and viruses in a short span, making them undetectable within a few minutes, it is time that we incorporate the use of antimicrobial copper film on various surfaces and retain our healthy and virus-free lifestyle soon.”

Some significant features that make the antimicrobial copper film by Knam Marketing indispensable in the current health-crisis are; the strong antimicrobial properties of copper, which remain active until the film lasts; the film can be easily used to cover any desired surface and it will start exterminating the virus; and, its natural antibiotic properties make it harmless for both – humans and the environment.