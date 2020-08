DataNumen Backup (DBKUP) is a powerful tool to back up and recover your important files. It will protect your important files from a data disaster.

Main Features:

1. Support to backup files and directories.

2. Support full, incremental and differential backup methods.

3. Support multiple backup profiles.

4. Support to backup multiple sources at the same time.

Homepage: https://www.datanumen.com/backup/

Contact us: pr@datanumen.com

Company: DataNumen, Inc.