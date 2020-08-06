DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery 1.1 has been released!

DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery is a powerful tool to recover password from encrypted Outlook PST files. If you forget the password of an encrypted Outlook PST file, then with this tool, you can easily recover the password and access the contents in the PST file.

Main Features:

1. Support Microsoft Outlook 97 to 2019 encrypted PST files.

2. Support to recover passwords for a batch of encrypted PST files.

3. Integrated with Windows shell, so you can recover the password for an encrypted PST file with context menu in the Explorer easily.

4. Support drag & drop operation.

5. Support command line parameters.

Homepage: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-password-recovery/

Contact us: pr@datanumen.com

Company: DataNumen, Inc.