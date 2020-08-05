&TV’s Katori Amma makes a shocking revelation!

Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) takes life easy. He values his near and dear ones but is often unable to show it. In the brand-new episodes of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Happu’s life will take a u-turn as his mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) will reveal a dreadful truth! A whole lot of drama will unfold in Happu Singh’s family after the shocking revelation.

It starts with Katori Amma showing her kundali to a Pandit Ji. He discloses a piece of shocking news to her, which Katori Amma decides to hide from her family. Instead, she takes everything in her stride and moves forward.

Talking about this shocking new twist in the upcoming episodes, Himani Shivpuri, the Katori Amma of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “The new episodes have more drama and twists! A shocking revelation changes the course of Amma Ji’s life. Poor Katori Amma keeps it hidden from her family, thinking it will upset them and takes steps to giving more time and attention to Happu. It leads to a lot of misunderstandings between Happu and his wife Rajesh as she feels neglected. How will the family react when they finally find out the reason for Amma’s changed attitude is a must-watch for viewers.”

In the upcoming episodes, Katori Amma, upon Pandit Ji’s revelation changes her behaviour towards the family, specially Happu. Meanwhile, Rajesh, Happu’s wife perennially complains of Happu not spending much time with her. Unaware of Katori Amma’s story, will Rajesh be able to understand Katori Amma’s sudden changed behaviour? How will Happu and his Ultan Paltan react when they find out?

