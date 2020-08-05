Parle’s Kismi toffee launches Instagram AR, #SayItWithAKismi this Friendship Day!

Mumbai, 1 August, 2020: Parle Products, India’s leading biscuits and confectionery manufacturer, has come up with #SayItWithKismi digital campaign for their brand Kismi toffee. Along with the engaging digital campaign centred around augmented reality on Instagram, the brand will also release Kismi branded stickers giving its viewers an opportunity to express love for their friends.

During the COVID-induced lockdown, everyone is compelled to follow the norms of social distancing and avoid gathering. People have survived such tough times by constantly being in touch with their loved ones through the use of social media. In this context, Parle Products’ digital campaign urges the audience to celebrate Friendship Day with Kismi.

Using augmented reality (AR) on Instagram (IG) filters, one will be able to record a video on #SayItWithKismi filter and basis the type of relationship displayed on the screen that is randomly generated by filter, for example, Childhood friend, Hostel buddy, workout buddy, 4am friend, and so on, the audience will be able to express their feelings, anecdotes or gratitude for them. To celebrate Friendship’s day, Parle has also released Gifs that can be used on Instagram stories.

Commenting on the campaign, Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head at Parle Products said, “As a brand, we always look for innovative ways to communicate with our audience. Our digital agency ‘Please See’ has helped us achieve the same by conceptualising and unlocking new ideas that we could tap into. I believe that multi-platform consumer connect opportunities will always be at the forefront at Parle.”

He further added, “It is essential for both physical health and mental wellbeing for us to always be in touch and express our feelings to loved ones, to survive these challenging times. We hope that this initiative will bring utmost joy to our viewers and so they can have fun and share with friends too.”

To try the #SayItWithKismi AR filter: bit.ly/2BJedOU