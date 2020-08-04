Businesses Challenging the Tides by acquiring more of Shared Spaces

Shared office spaces have become quite popular in India in the last 5 years. Its massive growth has disrupted the conventional work environment and helped India to get on a modern track.

Steady economic development and burgeoning startup community in India is driving the flexible workspace industry. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, India has the 2nd largest flexible workspace market, second only to China. CBRE report has found out that in the last 4 years, US$3 billion has been infused in the shared office space market, making it one of the fastest growing emerging markets.

The concept of shared office spaces is catching up in metros and now in tier II and tier III cities in India.

There are multiple ways in which this pandemic has changed the way we work. One of the major transformations would be, with more people working remotely companies will plan to open regional hubs or provide access to co-working/shared office spaces wherever their workers are concentrated rather than have the majority of their workforce at one central office.

Few of the popular startups who are helping businesses to smoothly open their new offices or provide shared spaces are listed below.

1. MyBranch: Searching for the right office space can cause a lot of stress. In a bid to resolve this conundrum, The company helps you to have local sales and virtual office space in your preferred location in 25+ cities across India. This envisages to provie you Instant Business Presence and Expansion across PAN India with Best-in-Class Offerings – Sales Office Spaces, Managed Services, Virtual Office And Meeting, Conference, Training Rooms. The company incepted in the year 2016 as a business unit within the prestigious Narayan Bhargava Group that has been serving the BFSI sector for over 20 years.

2. Qdesq: A coworking aggregator Qdesq, founded in November 2015, is a premier destination that offers a tech-enabled platform for the workforce to search and book flexible workspaces. Offering an easy, effective, and brokerage free solution, the company serves as a true marketplace to make an informed choice for workspace seekers. Whether it is co-working spaces, shared workspaces, managed workplaces, virtual offices, or individual offices, Qdesq offers them all.

3. Flipspaces: Founded in July 2015, Flipspaces is a tech-enabled venture in interior design, products, and projects for commercial spaces. Flipspaces follows a differentiated approach through its tech-suite which creates efficiency and enhances the customer experience in every step of their interior design and build journey. Flipspaces was co-founded by IIT alumni, Kunal Sharma and Ankur Mucchal, both serial entrepreneurs with a history of build, scale, and exit.