Partnerships with UK Schools, Colleges and Universities announced by SocialBox.Biz local community innovative tech solutions platform

London, UK, 2 August 2020: The SocialBox.Biz Laptops for the Homeless Initiative has captured the attention of organisations and charities across London and the UK. Those looking to give back, as well as organisations working to help people get on their feet, have partnered with the SocialBox.Biz team to rehome old no longer needed but still functioning tech.

SocialBox.Biz has been helping those in need with digital inclusion for many years, Due to C-19, they are ramping up collection efforts, as well as partnerships with local schools and organizations who can participate so that SocialBox.Biz can help more homeless and older people accommodation services and refugees.

Now, a number of Primary and Secondary schools in London and beyond are already excellent case studies in how educational institutions will be helping those in need whilst showcasing their non-educational benefits via SocialBox.Biz digital inclusion platform.

Ryan Gandola, senior consultant at SocialBox.Biz said,“This initiative will also help students from schools, colleges and universities learn more about social impact, reuse, rehoming of items, and sustainability and fulfill their social contract at the same time while also helping institutions solve Climate Change Act obligations. SocialBox.Biz is always available to deliver its digital inclusion services and support the local community which is also reducing Scope 3 emissions at the same time due to its local focus.”

“At SocialBox.Biz, we remove data from old but still useful tech and load it with open source software. This open source software includes a variety of things, ranging from an OS such as Linux to open source applications for word processing and more. This keeps the costs as low as possible for all involved and helps make our initiative a success. After all, most of the clients from charities we work with can’t afford the cost of a computer at all.” Added Ryan Gandola from SocialBox.Biz

Reusing old tech also emphasizes the importance of sustainability and extending the lifespan of technology to reduce waste in the future. Schools can showcase sustainable credentials and also receive green awards for their commitment to the environment by getting involved in the SocialBox.Biz initiative. This is a great opportunity for UK schools to attract recognition, awards, and new students, as well as provide an educational opportunity to teach young people about the power of giving back. Commented the team at SocialBox.Biz community interest company.

Many of the donated tech items received by SocialBox.BIz are Apple products like Imac, Ipads and Macbooks but many more items are needed to meet demand….

Old MacBooks when donated instead of recycled open a lot of doors for refugees and homeless persons who are looking to be self-sufficient. Is your UK schools or college replacing your organization’s computers… https://medium.com/@socialboxbiz47/reusing-instead-of-recycling-by-socialbox-biz-78b8b790270c

Donating and Reusing old Apple technology keeps them out of UK landfills and puts them into the hands of people who need them. Want to play a part in making that happen? Contact us today and we’ll help you get started.

