Latest Tips for Effectively Managing Remote Employees

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to reorganize their sales teams. The change from in-office work to remote work was sudden and completely unforeseen for many companies. Sales leaders needed to adapt quickly and overcome obstacles that occurred during this transition to fully remote sales teams. Here are the latest tips to keep your sales teams motivated and to make sure they perform well in their new work environment.

We obtained these insights by talking to Sellcrowd’s team leaders and Sales Managers. They offer real-world experiences through their work running remote sales teams, including how to keep salespeople motivated, energised and productive during these tougher times.

A Sellcrowd Sales Leader said: “It’s important to treat your salespeople as your growth partners, and more importantly work flexibly to avoid any layoffs or engagements ending as we do here at Sellcrowd. We manage staff remotely and completely online as freelancers, and contractors through the Sellcrowd Platform. Being a company that encourages and supports the freelance economy, we’re evolving to a new way of hiring salespeople through the gig economy approach. Our mission is to encourage anyone with a voice, no matter their location to earn money through selling.”

Salespeople need to have trust and confidence in the company they work for. Only then will they provide you with their best work. A good Sales leader must always instill trust and transparency and keep this notion in salespeoples’ minds.

Another Sales Manager on Sellcrowd continued: ”A clear and a common vision for the entire staff gives them a road-map to move ahead. We focus on giving them regular feedback and congratulate them when they excel. At Sellcrowd, freelancers with successful profiles get regular positive feedback from their clients. This helps Companies identify freelancers who are the top salespeople on the platform in their location or industry, to get them earning faster.”

We also wanted to hear from Sales Managers who are freelancing through the platform, and what their experience is with Sellcrowd. This next quote is by one of our successful freelancers, she said: “Managing staff remotely is pretty easy when you use the Sellcrowd platform. Sellcrowd’s dashboard allows me to manage and monitor salespeople’s activities in real time. Currently, I lead a team of 5 people who I hired after working as a cold caller myself for six months. I can monitor through the platform, so management is easy and I’m thinking of looking for more clients to build another sales team for companies I know who are looking for a flexible sales team. ”

