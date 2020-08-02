New Book by Fred L. Pincus: Confessions of a Radical Academic

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Fred L. Pincus Confessions of a Radical Academic hitting stores everywhere on June 16th, 2020.

In an engaging and well-written memoir Fred Pincus unpacks the complexities of pursuing idealism for a more just society. Through communal and academic political activism, Fred struggles with the harsh reality of seeking advancement in academia with its own oppressive rules and demands.

What emerges is a moving portrait of a sociologist, father, and husband who remained true to his political principles while grappling with a host of political challenges including race relations, radical activism, affirmative action, censorship and university politics.” – Peter J Stein, Ph.D. is a retired UNC-Chapel Hill sociologist and author of A Boy’s Journey: From Nazi-Occupied Prague to Freedom in America.

Fred L Pincus is Emeritus Professor of Sociology at the University of Maryland Baltimore County where he worked for 43 years until his retirement in 2012. He taught courses about diversity, race relations and education at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. In addition to publishing three academic books and dozens of scholarly articles, his memoir writings have appeared in three anthologies and in The Chronicle of Higher Education, The Baltimore Sun, and Pen in Hand. He lives in Baltimore with his wife, Natalie Sokoloff.

