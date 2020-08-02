Curato, Mumbai’s First-Ever Multi-designer Store Exclusively for Men launches its E-commerce website

With menswear fashion riding at an all-time high, from street to runway, Curato is the answer to the millennial male’s sartorial needs. CURATO (‘Curate’ in Italian) aims to deliver a highly curated collection of menswear ensembles including clothing, accessories, and footwear from revered designers to budding talent across India. CURATO is Mumbai’s first-ever multi-designer store exclusively for men who are all set to launch their E-commerce website to provide a safe and seamless shopping experience to its customers. The website features a plethora of Indian designers across athleisure, occasionwear, experimental to classic wear.

Nestled within the lively lanes of Bandra, Curato, a first-of-its-kind multi-designer boutique focused on menswear is the brainchild of Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal. Launched in 2018, the store is itself a delight – housed inside a bungalow, boasting of an interior that is just as appealing as its concept, it is complemented with plush, monochromatic upholstery and rooms which combine storytelling with a unique visual aesthetic. A one-stop-shop for men, Curato has an amalgamation of designers – both classic and contemporary, for all the fashion-forward men.

Speaking about the launch, Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, Founder of CURATO says, ” I have seen and acknowledged that shopping is moving towards a digital age, which is why we are launching our E-commerce website which has been underway since a while. The digital age has allowed shoppers to engage with their favorite brands whenever wherever they want and we would love for Curato to expand its business, reach out to a different audience. As a brand Curato has also pivoted its business model to cater to the needs of its customers. Curato will increase the use of digital platforms not just for transactional purposes but also to engage, interact and provide a bespoke experience to the consumers through zoom consultations, WhatsApp and Instagram shopping and even home consultation”

The website showcases a finely curated collection of designers across categories, stocking everything from apparel, footwear, and accessories. For contemporary silhouettes, it has brands like Antar-Agni, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna; They have a host of designers who also represent athleisure wear such as Nought One & Gully; For quirky Silhouettes, they have Sahil Aneja, Noo-Noo & Shivan & Naresh. With the festive season around the corner, the newly launched portal offers a repertoire of ethnic, timeless Indian wear by leading names like Payal Singhal, SVA, among many others. The e-commerce website will offer a seamless shopping experience to the shoppers.

Curato also collaborated with DUNIYA 2020, an initiative in association with Stylist Sanjana Batra. Duniya 2020 is an outreach venture that unites the creative visions of art enthusiasts across the country as 30 eminent artists come together, for the very first time, to create limited edition bespoke T-shirts that would be sold for charity. What makes it even more interesting is that this exclusive range of affordable, limited-edition T-shirts will be up for grabs! Handcrafted in India by renowned designers, the T-shirts would be showcased and sold exclusively on Curato.in. The proceeds of which would be given as charity to the NGO Project Mumbai to help them provide medical assistance to the needy.

More details on CURATO:

Website- www.curato.in

Instagram: @Curato.in

Store Address- Plot No. 566, Delta Houses, 18th Rd, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Timings- 11 AM to 8 PM

Open Days: Tuesday – Sunday

Email: info@curato.in

Delivery Time: Within 14 days.