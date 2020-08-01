SCREENWRITING STUDIO COMMENCES ITS FIRST OTT-WEB-SERIES-SCREENWRITING TRAINING “PREMISE TO PITCH”

A Live Online Mentorship program aims to explore the screenplay enthusiasts to complete the step-outline of their own web-series script within four weeks
Chennai, August 1, 2020: Screenwrite.in, India’s only screenwriting studio, pioneers in screenwriting courses and programs, today announced the commencement of its OTT-WEB-SERIES-SCREENWRITING training program “Premise to Pitch”.
This four week training programme has been set up for the web-series scriptwriters, and will be offered two days a week during weekends (Saturday & Sunday). Participants will be given enough materials in advance and advised to watch the movies or read the stories which will help them to collate examples and have an in-depth discussions on the topics.
We are overwhelmed with the devastating responses to all our training programs in the past. Moreover, the talent of young and upcoming screenwriters has been remarkable and our training program aims to identify the hidden talents and encourage participants to explore their talents and creative abilities.
This Live Online Mentorship program developed by a renowned scriptwriter, Sab John Edathattil which covers the following topics in-depth:
WEEK-01: Day-01
Movies Vs TV-Series Vs Web-Series
Undeniable CAUSE of the Web-Content
Types of Content on the Web
Dramatic Fiction Series. The Big Why?
Audience Definition WEEK-01: Day-02
The Major 4-Mantras of Web-Content
Assessing Content
Deconstructing Content (Hands-on)
Character Arcs
Stretching Vs Extending
WEEK-02: Day-01
Spreading the Story
Characters Vs Story Vs Time Frame
Designing the Extend of Story
Premises with Promise (Hands-on) WEEK-02: Day-02
The Outlay of Characters
Super Objective(s)
Interleafing Plans
Core Conflict and Emerging Conflicts
Designing the Sub-Plots
WEEK-03: Day-01
Lists: Sub-Story Arcs and Character Arcs (Hands On)
Structuring Sub-Plots
Interleafing with the Core Plot
Arranging the Merged Structure
Drafting the Overview WEEK-03: Day-02
Deconstructing the Overview
Assessing Episodic Screen Time
Structuring the Episodes
Rewriting the Structure
Episodic Beats
Pilot Episode
WEEK-04: Day-01
The Pitch Docs (Hands-on)
Writing the Synopses
Thinking of Season Two WEEK-04: Day-02
The Narrating Pitch
Copyrights and Agreements
Rewrites and Evaluations
Class time choices: Participants can select one of the below –
1) 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm (IST) on both the days (or)
2) 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm (IST) on both the days
Starting from 8th August, 2020. This training program consists of 24 class-hours divided over four weekends. The training program will be conducted by Sab John Edathattil with a combination of teaching, online learning materials plus additional assignments / home exercises.
For more information on the Live OTT-Web-Series-Screenwriting training program and registration process, please visit www.screenwrite.in. Those who wish to participate can connect with us @ +91 9840833689 or mail us @ admin@screenwirte.in
NOTE:
Any unauthorized copying, alteration, distribution, transmission, performance, display or other use of this training program video and/or related material is prohibited.
For more queries, please contact:
Suresh Krishnan
SK Communications, Chennai
Mob: + 91 9840097045
Email: sureshkrishnankutty72@outlook.com / sureshkrishnankutty@gmail.com