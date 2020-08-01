SCREENWRITING STUDIO COMMENCES ITS FIRST OTT-WEB-SERIES-SCREENWRITING TRAINING “PREMISE TO PITCH”

A Live Online Mentorship program aims to explore the screenplay enthusiasts to complete the step-outline of their own web-series script within four weeks

Chennai, August 1, 2020: Screenwrite.in, India’s only screenwriting studio, pioneers in screenwriting courses and programs, today announced the commencement of its OTT-WEB-SERIES-SCREENWRITING training program “Premise to Pitch”.

This four week training programme has been set up for the web-series scriptwriters, and will be offered two days a week during weekends (Saturday & Sunday). Participants will be given enough materials in advance and advised to watch the movies or read the stories which will help them to collate examples and have an in-depth discussions on the topics.

We are overwhelmed with the devastating responses to all our training programs in the past. Moreover, the talent of young and upcoming screenwriters has been remarkable and our training program aims to identify the hidden talents and encourage participants to explore their talents and creative abilities.

This Live Online Mentorship program developed by a renowned scriptwriter, Sab John Edathattil which covers the following topics in-depth:

WEEK-01: Day-01

 Movies Vs TV-Series Vs Web-Series

 Undeniable CAUSE of the Web-Content

 Types of Content on the Web

 Dramatic Fiction Series. The Big Why?

 Audience Definition WEEK-01: Day-02

 The Major 4-Mantras of Web-Content

 Assessing Content

 Deconstructing Content (Hands-on)

 Character Arcs

 Stretching Vs Extending

WEEK-02: Day-01

 Spreading the Story

 Characters Vs Story Vs Time Frame

 Designing the Extend of Story

 Premises with Promise (Hands-on) WEEK-02: Day-02

 The Outlay of Characters

 Super Objective(s)

 Interleafing Plans

 Core Conflict and Emerging Conflicts

 Designing the Sub-Plots

WEEK-03: Day-01

 Lists: Sub-Story Arcs and Character Arcs (Hands On)

 Structuring Sub-Plots

 Interleafing with the Core Plot

 Arranging the Merged Structure

 Drafting the Overview WEEK-03: Day-02

 Deconstructing the Overview

 Assessing Episodic Screen Time

 Structuring the Episodes

 Rewriting the Structure

 Episodic Beats

 Pilot Episode

WEEK-04: Day-01

 The Pitch Docs (Hands-on)

 Writing the Synopses

 Thinking of Season Two WEEK-04: Day-02

 The Narrating Pitch

 Copyrights and Agreements

 Rewrites and Evaluations

Class time choices: Participants can select one of the below –

1) 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm (IST) on both the days (or)

2) 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm (IST) on both the days

Starting from 8th August, 2020. This training program consists of 24 class-hours divided over four weekends. The training program will be conducted by Sab John Edathattil with a combination of teaching, online learning materials plus additional assignments / home exercises.

For more information on the Live OTT-Web-Series-Screenwriting training program and registration process, please visit www.screenwrite.in. Those who wish to participate can connect with us @ +91 9840833689 or mail us @ admin@screenwirte.in

NOTE:

Any unauthorized copying, alteration, distribution, transmission, performance, display or other use of this training program video and/or related material is prohibited.

For more queries, please contact:

Suresh Krishnan

SK Communications, Chennai

Mob: + 91 9840097045

Email: sureshkrishnankutty72@outlook.com / sureshkrishnankutty@gmail.com