Hertz Ride Introduces “Wild West Adventure” Motorcycle Tour in the USA

Prior Velho, Portugal​ – ​Hertz Ride (Hipogest Group) introduces the ‘Wild West Adventure’ tour, which is going to be guided personally by Hertz Ride´s Global Tours Director, Ricardo Serpa. Hertz Ride’s first tour in the US, and it’s not by chance: The Southwest is one of North America’s most iconic regions, a reminder of the pioneer days and the expansion of the country to the West by the mid-1800s. As per Ricardo Serpa’s experience, it’s truly one of his favorite rides in the world, and he believes it will become a favorite for any adventure rider who wants to experience what the Old Wild West was all about.”

Picture yourself riding a motorcycle around one of the most iconic regions of the United States, the Southwest. Open roads, vast skies, red canyons, desert views, its history, that remind us of the old Western movies we grew up watching. Our​ ​‘Wild West Adventure’ motorcycle tour​ is designed to introduce you to an All-American experience, one that will surely be forever cherished once the trip is over. Each day is packed with twisty little roads and long-forgotten places that will make you believe you are traveling back in time.

Our trip starts and ends in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will lead us on a 2,300-mile loop of the best the American Southwest can offer. We will visit the ‘Mighty 5′, as the collection of Utah national parks is known: Zion, Bryce, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches. Little mining towns in Colorado will be on our route too, and we will have a full day to explore the majestic Grand Canyon before heading back to Las Vegas via a stretch of the famous Route 66 in Arizona. Last but not least, we will also have the opportunity to explore a part of California’s Death Valley for a couple of days. All in all, fourteen days, five states, and memories to last a lifetime!

Ricardo was happy to accept an offer to lead the company’s Tours division. It seemed like the perfect combination of passions and skills, an opportunity to take on a life project and make a positive contribution to the goal of making​ ​Hertz Ride a leading player​ in the ever-growing motorcycle touring industry. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at​ +351 210 413 334 or email at ​hertzride@hertzride.com for further queries. ​See you soon on the road!

About Hertz Ride:

Hertz Ride is an​ ​international motorcycle rental and touring company​ that offers a wide range of fully equipped, high-end BMW motorcycles for rent in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, and the United States. We are committed to offering you a premium rental service for both short and long durations, and even for one-way international road trips. For riders’ comfort and added safety, Hertz equips its bikes with keyless ignition, side panniers, a top case, and engine protection accessories. ​Because of the recent news around Hertz Global Holdings in the U.S., we would like to clarify that Hertz Ride is an independent project owned by Hipogest, a private Portuguese group, with more than 45 years of experience in the automotive distribution and rental businesses. Hipogest has a licensing agreement with Hertz for the use of the Hertz Ride brand.

Contact Information

Hertz Ride Website: ​https://www.hertzride.com/

Phone: +351 210 413 334

Email: ​hertzride@hertzride.com

Address: Avenida Severiano Falcão Nº7-7A, Edifício Hertz, 2689-522 Prior Velho, Portugal

