Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Installer Announce Busy June month

Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com comments.

June has been extremely busy for us here’s just a few if the jobs we have completed.

In Barnsley we created an elevated back garden, fitted with a solid sleeper perimeter, to enable a luxury level garden and maintain a beautiful plant border.

In Doncaster we completed A beautiful cottage front garden with extremely challenging logistics from an access point of view. More 20 tonnes of hardcore and 10 tonnes of granite all infilled through an 80cm gate access and a front road less than 3 meters wide. Fitted with wooden edging to enable retention of plant borders.

In Shipley we created A luxurious hot tub area, fitted with our Excellence artificial grass, with a single piece snake path. Benefitting from a metal edge retention to achieve the snake like curves, over 14 meters leading to an Indian stone patio. Together with an home office area, once again curved with a metal edge retention to provide a wonderful and impressive garden shape and look.

