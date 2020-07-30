ROCKPALS Launches 250W Portable Power Station for Outdoor Activity and Emergency

ROCKPALS 250W Portable Power Station has many features, including Solar panel charging and USB Output. ROCKPALS offers a wide range of portable power stations from 250W to 500W.

ROCKPALS, a leading portable power solutions, launches 250W Portable Power Station with many superior features. The ROCKPALS 250W Portable Power Station is the best power solution to assist in outdoor activities like camping, traveling, hunting, and fishing. It has a unique design and is easy to carry when traveling. The weight is only 2.7 kg, and with dimension 8.9 x 3.9 x 6.3 inches, it is easy to store inside the car or tent.

ROCKPALS representative explained, “Our 250W Portable Power Station is a small device that gives you big power. You can use it on your camping activity, fishing, hunting, or use it for emergency backup batteries for power outages.” He clarified, “It has three optional charging sources, wall charger, car charger, and solar panel. It requires 6-8 hours for full recharge time. In other words, 6-7 hours charging time with AC Adapter/12V Car Adapter, and 7-8 hours if it uses 18V max Solar Panel.”

According to the specification, the ROCKPALS 250W Portable portable generator has enough power to 25 times charge smartphones with 2500mah capacity, 50W laptops for 3-5 times, a 32″ TVs (75W) two to three hours, and mini car refrigerator ( 60W ) up to 4 hours.

Many customers have expressed their satisfaction due to excellent products and great customer service.

One satisfied customer said that it really helps him, he can store the power station under his desk, and he will use it for light and computer back up when blackout. Another customer said that they have used this portable and efficient power station for camping on a mountain by the lake, and it was so easy to use. It charges relatively fast and has a perfect size for camping.

“My wife gave me this portable solar generator. It was great for my fishing activity.”

ROCKPALS provides 24 Month Warranty and 30 days free returns. The company aims to give its best services for customers’ satisfaction.

About ROCKPALS

ROCKPALS is a leading portable power station provider. The company offers a wide range of high quality portable generators that are rechargeable with many charging sources. Its products include portable power stations from 250W to 500W. Solar power and generators are also available on the official website as well as its accessories such as DC converter and LED camping lantern. For more information about the products, please visit https://www.rockpals.com/.

