Reasons To Join A Chamber Of Commerce In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2020: Businesses and community leaders greatly benefit from being members of a chamber of commerce. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen, TX provides a vision to businesses and helps to create economic prosperity for its members by offering them the support they need.

The chamber is committed to add to the collective interest of its members for the advancement of the community, state, region and nation. It is a proud member of prestigious organizations such as Association Of Chamber Of Commerce Executives, Texas Association Of Business, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition and others.

Member Services Offered By The Chamber

New Members: Member First tickets for upcoming events and Complimentary Workshop Tickets.

Networking Opportunities: Business Mixers (Monthly, every 3rd Thursday), Flash Networking (Monthly, every 4th Wednesday), Chamber Networking & News (Quarterly, every 1st Wednesday) and Leadership Killeen (Annual class).

Marketing Opportunities: Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies, Business of the Month, Member to Member marketing once a month, Booth Rentals at Annual Signature Events, participation in New Teacher’s Showcase and Bag Stuffing for Hood Howdy..

Online Services: Submit a Member Savings Coupon, Directory Listing (with business logo, description and social media links) and Community Calendar (to list business events).

Other Services: Business Counseling Services, access to Business Councils, access to Leadership Councils, Notary Services and permission to use the Chamber Conference Room.

Reasons For Choosing The Chamber

It provides support to its members.

Members enjoy access and tickets to various events.

It has an extensive online directory for members.

Members can advertize on chamber’s website.

The chamber helps members to build valuable contacts and connections.

It offers member to member discounts.

Provides various opportunities to its members to learn new skills and adapt to the latest changes.

Provides data services for launching affordable multichannel campaigns.

Non-Profit business partners enjoy special rates.

The chamber is committed towards building a better and stronger community.

For more information on the services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, feel free to visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also call at (254) 526 – 9551 or log on to https://killeenchamber.com/