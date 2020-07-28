Wealth Builders HQ Introduces Revolutionary New Gap Trading Stats Product

Trading Education company, Wealth Builders HQ introduces a new product, taking the guesswork out of trading price gaps. The first of its kind, Gap Trading Stats gives traders historical insight into how individual stocks prices tend to gap up or downward.

New York, NY – Wealth Builders HQ has introduced a new tool for traders. The company is confident that its new Gap Trading Stats product will have a positive impact on the way men and women analyze and trade the stock market.

The latest product from the New York-based market education company provides analytical data that identifies the frequency that stocks fill gaps on a statistical chart. A gap is created when a stock quickly rises or falls from its current selling price. The new Gap Trading Stats will identify how often that stock will go back and fill that gap, given the trader a statistical basis for entering or avoiding a trading position.

“We are so excited about our Gap Trading Stats,” said Wealth Builder HQ founder and CEO Robert Roy. “There is nothing else like this in the market today and our clients who have tested these stats have been blown away by them.”

The data for the Gap Trading Stats is being provide by Benzinga, a national company that produces data, news, education and analytical information for a new generation of investors.

Gap Trading Stats will be a useful tool for options traders, options day traders and option swing traders. It will be another valuable analytical tool for experienced option traders and can be easily understood by newcomers to the market.

Gap Trading Stats break down the frequency that a stock gaps according to the value of the gap. Subscribers are then given access to the information for all gaps, for upward gaps, for downward gaps and for gaps by the day of the week. The statistics show the frequency that gaps are filled to the 50 percent level and the 61.8 percent level (a key analytical spot used by Fibonacci traders).

“This is the kind of statistical information that can make a huge difference in the success of a trader,” Roy said. “It removes guesswork and puts hard, statistical information on the table for options traders to consider. They can look at the numbers and see, ‘This is a really good setup.’”

Subscribers to Gap Trading Stats will receive a master list of candidates that have been analyzed and scrutinized. This will save countless amount of time for traders, since the Wealth Builders HQ team has already spent hours checking each candidate to point the subscriber in the right direction. This master list will undergo a fresh analysis at the end of every quarter.

Subscribers may select four stocks of their choosing for their own personal analysis each month. This enables clients to customize the list for their own trading candidates.

The product comes with 11 videos that explain how to use the product. The videos are available 24/7 and may be viewed as often as desired.

Rob Roy, who has taught more than 100,000 students how to trade the stock market – in live settings and in online classrooms – during his career. He has produced numerous educational videos and offered mentorships and mastermind groups for countless students.

Gap Trading Stats is the latest product for Wealth Builders HQ, a company created to educate, inform and enlighten students who are interested in learning to trade stocks, options and futures.

Among the subscription products available from Wealth Builders HQ are Power Option Plays, Covered Call Explorer, the E-Mini Think Tank, Monster Market Movers, Power Hour, Trade Watch Alerts, Trading U and customized charting software.

More information is available at WealthBuildersHQ.com.