The more common Rolex 116520 has a retail price of $22,051, but if you prefer a more sophisticated design, this will set you back for up to $30,000. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Rainbow” features an array of rainbow gems set around its bezel.

This gold Rolex watch is priced at $30,770 nowadays while the same Replica rolex watches with a diamond dial costs as high as $57,690. Amongst all the models in this collection, the Rolex Daytona Ceramic 116500LN is a favourite amongst many a gentleman.

Instead of a gold dial, this silver Rolex is fitted with a cool black dial. The Cosmograph is now sold at around $25,640, nearly double its official price which is at $12400, making the Daytona a real symbol of class and luxury.

The GMT Master series is comprised of some of the most eye-catching models. The colour variations and combination of the bidirectional rotatable bezel make it a unique model amongst Replica rolex oyster perpetual watches collections. On the other hand, the GMT Master II has evolved into a better timepiece than the aforementioned model. But both are still exceptional timepieces.