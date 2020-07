JOVAUN VALENTINO Records drops Video ‘Drip 4 Purcha$e’ Teaser. Jovaun representing the Contemporary south Dallas culture. Building up Hype over time developed a significant backing. At present, booking public tour dates, and provoking merch drop for following a national run. Jovaun explores his quest to complete a full-length studio album, unveiling the reality of his home place, the Tripple D.