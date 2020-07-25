Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates South Africa Office on Their 15th Anniversary

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of the opening of the company’s South Africa branch.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The South Africa office opened in 2005 in the small town of Stellenbosch, situated in the Cape Winelands. After growing in the market for a few years, the office was moved to Cape Town.

“Future Electronics South Africa has grown from a zero base to a significant player in the market over the last 15 years,” said Country Manager Craig Hemmes. “We were able to achieve this due to our unique infrastructure, strong supply chain offerings and global IT platform.”

The team is made up of driven individuals with established track records in the electronics industry, and serves a diverse market focused around the Industrial, Consumer, Security and Military sectors.

“We look forward to another 15 years of growth by providing the highest level of overall service to our valued customers.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the South Africa team on their 15-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###