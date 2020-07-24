THE TOP LIGHTING AND ELECTRICAL SUPPLY MANUFACTURERS

MSD LIGHTNING is one stop destination for your all kinds of lightning solutions. When it comes to commercial, residential and industrial lightning solutions, we are the one you can trust. We are committed to manufacture all kinds of lightning solutions and stand as the best lighting industry across the world. Providing complete customer satisfaction has always brought us into the spotlight. Designing new products and on the other hand development of the existing lines is our focus. Our product fits in all kinds of your lighting needs.

Our quality parameters are extremely high in order to fulfil our customer’s satisfaction. They meet all the market quality standards. We all know that the quality of a product is determined by how well the product is manufactured and the duration of the maximum benefits is offered to the customers. Our products are examined thoroughly before they are sent to the customers. A highly qualified and experienced R&D team put up their efforts for making an innovative product that ensures the convenience of the customers.

We manufacture a wide variety of LED lighting solutions. Some of these are Led Vapor Light, Led Channel, Led Strip Profile, Led Profile and many more. We are building a reputation and continuously producing creative lighting solutions that meet a diverse range of customer’s requirement.

Our products are designed to last long and are highly durable. We offer the most affordable price to our customers that make us an exception among our competitors. This had helped us in building a strong customer relationship and enhancing our business to a greater extent. Our team of experts makes sure that our customers are never disappointed and receive a world class service from us. We cross check our products at every stage of every project to ensure its quality. Meeting the growing market demands with our latest designed and innovative technology is our motive.

Our representatives are available 24*7 for you service. To avail the best offers on your lighting solutions visit our website. You can also write us via email.

Contact Us:

Business Name: MSD LIGHTING CO.LIMITED

Contact Person: Tony Tan

Country/Region: China

Street Address: 6Floor,Lixinda Industrial Park,No 14,Zhengcheng 1st Road,Fuyong,Bao’an

City: Shenzhen

State: Guangdong

Postal Code: 518101

Phone No: 86 0755 29820442

Email Address: sales@meishida-led.com

Website: https://www.meishida-led.com/