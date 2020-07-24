The food & agriculture packaging end-use industry is expected to be the largest consumer of thermoforming plastic, globally

The thermoforming plastic market is projected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The thermoforming plastic industry is growing due to the rising healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food & agriculture packaging industries and increasing manufacturing activities. The increasing popularity of retail shopping and rising consumer spending for processed & packed goods are fuelling the demand for thermoforming plastic. Factors such as changing demographics and lifestyles have shifted the market toward e-retailing channels and convenient packaging, which in turn will drive the demand for thermoforming plastic.

Browse 143 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Thermoforming Plastic Market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Mechanical Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”

Thermoforming plastic finds application in food & agriculture packaging, healthcare & pharmaceutical, construction, electrical & electronics, automotive packaging & structures, consumer goods & appliances, and others. Food & agriculture packaging industry dominated the thermoforming plastic market in terms of value in 2018. This growth is attributed mainly to the huge demand for packaged and branded products. Thermoforming plastic provides better protection during transportation and uses safe packaging materials; hence, they are preferred in the food & agriculture packaging industry.

The thermoforming plastic market is segmented based on plastic-type as polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), bioplastics, acronytrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and others. The global thermoforming plastic market is dominated by the PP, in terms of value and volume. This is due to the extensive use of this plastic in packaging applications such as food, medical device, and automotive. The excellent strength-to-weight ratio, excellent energy management, resilient, good chemical resistance, and durability make it an ideal choice for packaging applications.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global thermoforming plastic market. Technological advancements in the packaging industry primarily drive the market in this region. The demand for thermoforming plastic will be driven by factors such as increasing electronic goods sales, high disposable income, increasing demand for packaged foods, and demographic changes. The region is characterized by continuous technological advancements in the thermoforming plastic industry with the presence of some key regional players such as Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Fabri-Kal Corporation and Dart Container Corporation.

The US is a key market in North America. The increasing demand for consumer durables will drive the market for in the U.S. as thermoforming plastic finds growing use in it. The demand for thermoforming plastic in the US is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period, as a result of the rising trend of retail shopping.

The thermoforming plastic market comprises major solution providers, such as Fabri-Kal Corp. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Genpak LLC (US), Pactiv LLC (US), D&W Fine Pack LLC (US), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Dart Container Corp. (US), Anchor Packaging (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Sonoco Products Company (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the thermoforming plastic market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

