COVID-19 Impact on Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market | Effective Business Strategies | Analysis with Forecast to 2021

Post COVID-19, the report “COVID-19 Impact on Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market by Industry Verticals (Automotive, FMCG, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Machinery & Equipment), Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime), Region – Global Forecast to 2021 “, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Logistics Market size is estimated to be USD 2,734 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3,215 billion by 2021, at a Y-O-Y growth of 17.6%. The market is driven primarily by the increasing demand for the supply of essential commodities.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “COVID-19 Impact on Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market”

18 – Tables

06 – Figures

60 – Pages

The Logistics Market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the logistics and supply chain industry are DHL (Germany), UPS (US), FedEx (US), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), DB Schenker (Germany), SNCF (France), XPO Logistics (US), Kenco Group (US), and Hitachi Transport System (Japan).

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244593137

FMCG is expected to have the largest sizing in the global Logistics Market during the forecast period

FMCG companies are continuously tracking the current situation and are coming up with new strategies to contain the pandemic. The agriculture sector has been exempted from the restrictions laid by the countries. This has ensured sufficient supplies of food and other daily needs products. E-groceries continue to meet the increasing demand for daily supplies by consumers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart Grocery application hit all-time high downloads in the US.

Railways are estimated to have the second-largest Logistics Market share, by mode of transport

Like roadways, railway transport too is relatively less affected when compared with waterways and airways. Amid the lockdown, countries have made sure that the mobility of doctors, sanity workers, and government employees is not hampered. The transport of essential commodities through rail has also allowed countries to meet their citizen’s demands during the pandemic. For example, according to the Indian Railways, on an average, around 20,000 wagons of coal; 1,700 wagons of petroleum products; and 25,000 wagons are being loaded daily with essential commodities such as food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits, and vegetables.

Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244593137

Asia Pacific to have the largest Logistics Market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market sizing as the region has taken stringent measures to contain the virus. China has started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than any other country. Only some provinces of the entire country are in lockdown after the second wave of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has appreciated India’s control over the spread of the pandemic. This has allowed the logistics and supply chain companies to meet consumer demands during the pandemic situation. The supply of vital products in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan has also regained normalcy. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show positive signs in the near future as the supply chain industry recovers gradually.

Browse Related Report:

Automotive Logistics Market by Activity (Warehouse, Transport), Logistics Service (Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, Aftermarket), Mode of transport (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Distribution, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Semi-Trailer Market by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tankers), Tonnage (Below 25T, 25T-50T, 51T-100T, and Above 100T), Number of Axles (<3 Axles, 3-4 Axles, and >4 Axles), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025