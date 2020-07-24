Alia to lose her house in Sony SAB’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Sony SAB has once again kept its viewers engaged with fresh episodes of its light-hearted show Tera Kya Hoga Alia. Times are changing and there is a new normal that everyone is adapting to. Such is the case for teachers and students of Gyansarovar School, with the beginning of online classes. While everyone is trying to cope up with this new form of education, there are problems arising for a few teachers.

As the principal, Saudamini (Neelu Kohli), announces the initiation of online classes and the school being turned into an English-medium school, a lot of teachers are expected to lose their jobs and are forced to vacate their houses. Alia (Anusha Mishra) is one amongst them. While Alia is trying everything she can to convince the principal to form a Hindi-medium division and give teachers’ jobs back, she is worried about where she would live. Meanwhile, Tara (Chhavi Pandey) will leave no stone unturned to make sure Alia doesn’t get a place to stay. However, Alok (Harshad Arora) comes to her rescue as he proposes a chit system to allot houses to some teachers so they can stay with other teachers who have their houses.

What does Alia’s fate hold? Will she get her job and a house to stay?

Anusha Mishra, playing the role of Alia said, “What we are portraying in these episodes, is what many people are facing in real life. The way of teaching has evolved with everyone resorting to online classes. Since a lot of people are new at it, they find it difficult to adapt to this system. Alia is currently most worried about hers as well as her friends’ jobs and she’s also worried about where they will all stay if they lose their jobs at Gyaan Sarovar. But there is something very interesting about to happen with Alia and I’m sure the viewers will enjoy the upcoming episodes”

