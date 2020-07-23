‘Splash City’ St. George Water Park to Resume Construction, Preparing for May 2021 Opening

‘Splash City’ St. George water park recently resumed construction and is now on track for a May 2021 opening date.

[JULY 23, 2020 – ST. GEORGE, UTAH] Plans for the first-ever water park in St. George were approved by the City Council back in 2017. Construction crews broke ground in September 2019 and the project was initially slated to welcome its first visitors during the summer season this year.

However, COVID-19 virus-related shutdowns caused significant delays to project construction and financing.

While disappointing, the delays were not entirely bad. Developers were able to secure even more land to expand the water park and negotiate better pricing on several components, such as waterslides, so the park will have more entertainment options than were included in the initial plan.

“We can’t wait to restart construction,” said Jim Mayoros, local businessman and entrepreneur who is spearheading the project. “Residents and visitors have long wanted a water park in St. George where they can go with friends and family to have fun and cool off when the weather gets warm, and we are excited to bring that to the area.”

The park will include a wave pool, multiple waterslides that fall from a single 80-foot-tall tower, and a 900-foot lazy river, the longest in the state. The plan also includes a Family Entertainment Center with arcades and other indoor activities, plus space to host birthday parties and other events. During the COVID-19 construction delay, the scope of the Family Entertainment Center has grown to have even more space for families and large groups.

On just over 11 acres of land, the St. George water park will be comparable in size to the Seven Peaks parks in Provo and Salt Lake City, and only slightly smaller than the Wet ‘N’ Wild or Cowabunga Bay water parks in the Las Vegas area.

“These parks are going to be really similar to the experience at water parks in larger cities like Provo, Salt Lake, and Las Vegas, but easily accessible to residents in St. George and the surrounding communities, as well as tourists visiting this beautiful area,” said Mayoros.

The park is located at 2200 East Middleton Drive, just off Interstate 15 south of the Green Springs exit.

Season passes for the 2021 season will be available for locals to purchase soon. Find more information and purchase passes at www.splashcitysg.com.