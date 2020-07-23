Security Service in Texas Announces Its Top-Level Apartment Security Service with Hospitality

Stratton Security has 25 years of experience providing top-level security service. The company started to provide an unparalleled apartment security service with hospitality in Texas and surrounding areas.

Stratton Security, one of the credible companies in Texas that provide Apartment security explained that the company provides all-in security service for apartments in Texas and surrounding areas. According to the company manager, it is the best time to hire Security companies as many people are staying at their apartments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the apartment operators need to hire a reliable security service like Stratton Security to protect their tenants’ lives and assets from unwanted acts such as intruders, thieves, vandalism, and many others.

Stratton Security is a reliable security service in Texas that provides its service with a highly-trained and professional Armed and Unarmed Security Guard. The company manager said that its unarmed security guard personnel are available to deter crimes, acts of violence and vandalism. Their task is also monitoring the apartment’s CCTV or alarm system to detect crimes and fire, to ensure the apartment is fully protected and secure.

Stratton Security has been providing security service for Dallas residents for more than 25 years. The company specializes in preventing and protecting residential and commercial buildings. The company offers a wide array of security services, such as Uniformed Security Officers, Armed Security Officers, Unarmed Security Officers, Off-Duty Police Officers, Executive Protection Services, Patrol Services, and Security Guards.

As one of the prominent Security guard companies in Dallas, TX, Stratton Security has experience in Military, Police, and High-level hospitality. It also has a good relationship with other security companies in Dallas, TX, that allow them to share information during extensive operations.

The company manager said that during their duty, the company equipped its personnel with proper tools and equipment, such as handy talkie, first aid, emergency contact, and vehicle to patrol in the large apartment area. “Our security staff have undergone security training and can handle any security situation.”

About Stratton Security

Stratton Security is a Dallas Security company that has been in service for over 25 years. They provide high-level security service with hospitality. Their expertise includes security service for apartments, supermarkets, hotels, financial institutions, construction sites, auto dealerships, corporate institutions, and many more. They are able to provide armed and unarmed security guards per client’s requirements, Please visit Stratton Security website for more information, or visit https://strattonsecuritytx.com.

