Mold Man Takes The Pressure out of Washing Your Home and Business

July 2020

Lexington, KY: External cleaning of your home or company premises can be a time-consuming business, but luckily The Mold Man is on hand to take the hassle out of the job.

Run by business owner Wayne Lacey, The Mold Man & Pressure Washing offer extensive and experience service in pressure washing, house washing, window cleaning, in and around Lexington and Georgetown, Kentucky.

Also, The Mold Man’s safe, low-pressure system of cleaning destroys mold and mildew on a cellular level while also sanitizing the surface. “Our low-pressure, soft washing method employs chemicals that are applied through environmentally green practices and are safe for your plants and animals,” commented Mr Lacey.

Utilizing their soft washing technique negates the hazards associated with conventional pressure washing and is the superior choice for all homeowners. Their method of exterior cleaning is excellent for vinyl, stucco/dryvit, all types of painted wood, aluminum trim, metal siding, and all other types of exterior siding.

They’re also experts in cleaning residential roofing, using a soft wash technique designed to thoroughly rinse away algae and other contaminants with gentle water combined with safe detergents.

“Roof cleaning doesn’t simply improve curb appeal but removes organisms and contaminants that would otherwise eat away into the roofing material. Cleaning on a regular basis addresses the maintenance needs, and saves you money in the long run,” he added.

Pressure washing hardscapes and related surfaces are just as important as cleaning any other exterior area of the property. When hardscapes aren’t pressure washed regularly, algae can accumulate and when it rains and moisture strikes, algae become slippery, and a safety hazard.

Utilizing the Mold Man enables you to minimize accidents, rid your hardscapes of unwanted algae, and not only makes the property look clean and inviting, but makes it easier to sell.

Along with helping you maintain the outside of your property, The Mold Man also offers thorough mold remediation services. Getting rid of mold is essential as it can have a harmful impact on the quality of the daily home and business life.

“As a soft washing specialist, we know the best way to remove dirt, mold, grime, and other pollutants,” he said.” Our cleaning technicians are all fully trained and choose the proper equipment for the varying surfaces of the home for efficiency and to achieve the best long-term results.”

For more information about their extensive services, call 859-806-891, email: info@kymoldman.com or view their website: https://kymoldman.com/.