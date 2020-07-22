Signergy Inc Announces the LED Channel Letters Services in LA

Signergy Inc announced a new marketing product- the electric channel letter. We offer the industry’s widest range of LED sign and architectural lighting solutions, designed to provide the greatest illumination, easy installation, low maintenance, and even lower power expenses.

The LED channel letters Los Angeles signage are internally illuminated and can be mounted directly to your storefront or corporate building. The body of each 3-dimensional letter or logo is constructed by our team with aluminum. Neon lightings and LED insider the EMC provides the light source. Our custom channel letters are made with plastic or metal that is commonly useful for the buildings, churches, shopping malls, and other organizations for exterior and interior signage.

When we talk about LED channel letter Orange County letters, we normally mean free-standing letters that are equipped with LED technology and have an individual structure and separate illumination, resulting in a crystal clear and visible exposure. Our pros use a technique that is flexible and the signs can be designed & manufactured in large formats that are visible from very long distances.

We recommend this technique for outdoor advertising, but it has several other applications because LED signs can be mounted almost anywhere. From the roof to facades to lobbies above shop entrances or on walls. If you want signage for an indoor environment, which places very high requirements on the finish, we usually offer an exclusive variant of LED signs which is called LPFLEX.

Established with a vision of creating and fabricating aesthetically beautiful and highly durable signage and lighting. At #1 EMC Signs Los Angeles company- Signergy Inc we aim at building long-term relationships with clients because customer satisfaction is our utmost importance. Having a clientele spread over a span of 10 years, Signergy team is dedicated to fabricating premium quality signs using an optimum method for fabrication and production processes.

‘’We assure you can make a professional impression by mounting LED letters and the possibilities are practically unlimited when it comes to expression, colors, or sizes. At Signergy we give this flexibility to clients to exactly match the needs of them’’ said project manager of Signergy Inc.

Moreover, they are energy efficient with a long life span. LED signs withstand shock and temperature changes much better than conventional neon signs. Even, the power required in using a LED sign is less than one-tenth of a neon sign, it allows for flexible lighting and signs can be illuminated from the front, the rear or the side.

For more details you can visit EMC Signs Orange County company website!

Signergy Inc.

8299 Allport Avenue Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Phone: 310-893-5707 | 949-329-5775

Email: sales@signergyinc.com | support@signergyinc.com

Visit: https://www.signergyinc.com/