From Bway to LA. Talent with Film and Theatre Experience Being Sought For New Movie Musical

LOS ANGELES, JULY 21, 2020 – Independent movie company, Stage Door Films, in collaboration with filmmakers and producers from Los Angeles, New York and South Florida, are set to begin filming for a new movie musical for teens. The project is set to begin casting for multiple teen and adult roles soon, beginnig with a nationwide search for actors with movie and musical theatre experience next month.

With the success of musicals in recent past, Stage Door Films aims to capture the growing attention of more and more people in their interests towards theatre works and artists. It has contacted and contracted with major players from the movie hubs of America to produce an exquisite musical centered around teenagers. It is soon going to recruit actors, preferably with movie and theatre experience to star in the musical.

“We had been thinking about the filming of a musical for quite a while now. This quarantine gave us time to brainstorm, to come up with a viable plan and, thankfully, a lot of people we got in touch with gave us their precious time to listen to us and get on board with us. This musical we are producing is going to set a precedent and go a long way in being the benchmark for Hollywood and Broadway. Most of the things are in place and we are going to go on the floors soon as soon as the filming team is complete. Watch out! We are going to music your world “, said the founder of Stage Door Films.

About:

Stage Door Films is an independent movie company which was formed in 2020.

Get more information, please visit http://stagedoorfilms.com/

Contact:

Company: Stage Door Films

E-Mail: – stagedoorfilmsllc@gmail.com

Facebook: – https://m.facebook.com/stagedoorfilmsllc

###