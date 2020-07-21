Ancient Resource Auctions’ online auction Saturday, August 1st, has over 375 lots of rare antiquities, ethnographic art

Montrose, CA, USA, July 21, 2020 — A Graeco-Roman mummified cat dating from the 2nd century BC to the 2nd century AD, a Roman marble head of a woman from the later 4th century AD, and a massive circa 3rd-1st century BC Hellenistic bronze trident are a few highlight lots in Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Exceptional Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale slated for August 1st.

“It’s Auction 86 and we’re featuring an incredible assortment of antiquities from a wide variety of cultures,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. He added, “Buyers are bound to get some really wonderful pieces at great prices.” To preview all lots and to learn more, people can visit the Ancient Resource Auctions website, at www.AncientResourceAuctions.com.

The auction is up and online now for pre-bidding. It will go live on auction day, August 1st at 9 am Pacific time and will continue throughout the day. Up for bid are over 375 lots of authentic Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Holy Land, Byzantine, Asian and Pre-Columbian antiquities, plus scarce examples of ethnographic art – something for every level of collector.

The fantastic ancient Graeco-Roman mummified cat (est. $9,000-$12,000) consists of the body (still wrapped) and a modeled separate cartonnage head containing the skull of a small cat. The lot is accompanied by an x-ray taken in the early 1980s and is referenced in Hamilton Price’s 1897 collection catalog. It was later auctioned by Sotheby’s in 1911.

The lovely Roman marble head of a woman with large eyes and attractive features also has a pre-sale estimate of $9,000-$12,000. The subject is wearing a diadem with central adornment, her hair stylized in stiff curls that frame her face with elaborate coif at back. Her features retain nice detail and show a gentle expression. The head is 10 inches tall.

The Hellenistic bronze trident, 48 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches, is of heavy construction with three long tines, each with rectangular profile and rounded tips. It’s a fantastic piece that is too heavy for any type of utilitarian use and was likely mounted on a long shaft and in the hands of a sculpture of the god Poseidon or other deity. It should hit $4,500-$6,000.

A set of four large Egyptian alabaster canopic jars (Late Period, circa 664-332 BC), each carved from a creamy stone with horizontal veins, is estimated to reach $9,000-$15,000. Each jar is well-hollowed with a low ledge around the rim to fit the lids (now lost). The largest jar is eight inches tall. Canopic jars were part of Egyptian funerary equipment, used to store the viscera of the deceased, with each jar holding a specific organ or part.

A gorgeous deep blue glazed ushabti (an Egyptian funerary figure meant to carry out heavy manual tasks on behalf of a person in the afterlife), 3rd Intermediate Period, circa 1075-945 BC, should bring $6,000-$8,000. The 5 ¾ inch mummiform ushabti, wearing a striated wig, has arms folded at the chest, holding hoes, a bag suspended at the center of the back.

A handsome Etruscan bronze figure of a nude male youth from the 3rd or 2nd century BC has an estimate of $4,000-$5,500. He’s wearing a diadem, his left hand clutching perhaps what was a scepter and his right hand extended. His facial features are quite striking, with rows of curls framing his face and his musculature well-defined. The figure is very well-preserved, with a deep olive-green patina. It’s nicely mounted on an antique stone base.

A Roman glass cosmetic vessel from the 5th century AD, light blue-green in color and 7 ¼ inches tall, should fetch $3,000-$4,000. The central compartment is wound with horizontal bands of threading and it has a rounded rim and wide base. It’s a fine example of the vessels popular in the late Roman empire, well-preserved, with mineral deposits.

A gorgeous antique gold bracelet with seven Egyptian scarabs (six are ancient Egyptian scarabs, one is modern) is expected to go for $2,500-$4,000. All the scarabs are nicely set in a custom gold bracelet (unmarked, but likely 10k). The links are adorned with rosettes and a floral element is atop the clasp. It’s 7 inches long, not including the safety chain.

A visually arresting Etruscan bucchero chalice from the 6th century BC, on a flared pedestal foot adorned with incised horizontal bands, should change hands for $900-$1,500. The 5 ¾ inch by 6 ¼ inch bowl features steep walls and scalloped carination. The exterior is decorated with impressed palm motifs above three incised horizontal grooves.

All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bids can also be placed on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to LiveAuctioneers is at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/173529_a86-exceptional-summer-antiquities-sale/?pageSize=all.

In addition to online bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent premium when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. For additional information, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com.

Because of social distancing restrictions in Los Angeles and the COVID-19 health crisis, in-person meetings to preview items are difficult. However, Ancient Resource Auctions is happy to send additional photos and conduct detailed condition reports for interested bidders, as well as answer any and all questions. Call 818-425-9633 or email ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

Mr. Vandervort said Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few truly specialized auction houses as it pertains to handling rare antiquities. “We’re a small operation with a true passion and dedication for ancient history,” he said, “with decades of combined experience working specifically with these items. Buyers can feel secure knowing we only offer genuine antiquities.”

To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, August 1st Exceptional Summer Antiquities Sale, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com. Updates are posted often. For more information call 818-425-9633 or email them at ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

