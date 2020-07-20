SIGMA SOFTWARE LABS AND DATRICS DEVELOPING UKRAINIAN TECH BUSINESS TOGETHER

Just a year ago we launched a far-reaching project to contribute to the development of a new ecosystem for Ukraine-based startups and small product houses – Sigma Software Labs(link is external). Our aim is to help Ukrainian startups show up on the world scene.

Through Sigma Software Labs, we invited startups to benefit from our office space, a network of VC funds, and access to Sigma Software network of business advisors. The young deep-tech company Datrics.ai became a new resident of Sigma Software Labs. After months of flourishing cooperation, including the Digital Transformation for Banks: Trends and Challenges webinar we conducted together, our partnership goes further.

We are happy to announce that Sigma Software Labs and Datrics.ai. have signed an agreement with the aim to strengthen Datrics.ai on its way to success. We believe that this collaboration will facilitate and enhance joint activities in promoting the value of AI technology that offers the easiest way to process data, train, deploy, and manage Machine Learning models without a single line of code.

Contribution to the development of a new ecosystem for Ukraine-based startups and product houses

We also believe that agreement of both parties to work together will broaden Datrics’ market opportunities in a vast Sigma Software network all over the globe and help young tech entrepreneurs from Ukraine to make the platform world-known.

Valery Krasovsky, CEO of Sigma Software, comments:

“These days many enterprise companies, especially during challenging times, are looking for new ideas and new disruptive technologies. We do believe Datrics.ai will disrupt the market of easy-handling Machine Learning applications, and that would be an amazing add-on in Sigma Software’s broad data-handling IT services and line of applied products.”

Sigma Software Labs enables young Ukrainian companies to explore the international market

Anton Vaisburd, CEO of Datrics.ai, continues:

“Sigma Software Labs is an amazing project that enables young and ambitious companies from Ukraine to explore the international market quicker, get access to the board of serial entrepreneurs, who already established a number of successful businesses. Our collaboration will help get connections and access to the capital market of VC’s and private investors. We are excited to move forward.”

About Sigma Software Labs

Sigma Software Labs(link is external) is a new ecosystem for Ukraine-based startups, small product houses, and service companies where they can be sheltered by a leading technology consulting company Sigma Software and obtain support and surpassing benefits to grow at all stages. Sigma Software Labs provides startups with office space, a network of VC funds, and access to Sigma Software’s board network of business advisors – serial entrepreneurs around the globe. The project’s idea is to help Ukrainian startups show up on the world scene.

About Datrics.ai

Datrics.ai is a drag-n-drop AI platform: the fastest way to create and operate Machine Learning solutions. The platform enables Machine Learning for non-practitioners and automates MLOps for professionals within an enterprise. No prior learning needed, just upload your data to Datrics.ai to make experiments, prototyping, and self-service analytics faster with template pipelines, create API and forecasting dashboards in a few clicks.