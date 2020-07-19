Future Electronics To Host Free Webinar on Supply Chain Disruption

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) July 15, 2020 – Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on Supply Chain Disruption on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020, as part of their Supply Chain Webinar series.

Webinar details

Supply Chain Disruption

The global pandemic has been disrupting supply chains worldwide and greatly affecting certain industries on a scale unforeseen in some time. Thankfully, Future Electronics has been able to quickly adapt by taking advantage of their state-of-the-art logistics capabilities in their three Distribution Centers to continue meeting the needs of customers in a safe and sanitary manner.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT)

Registration deadline: July 22nd, 2020

You will hear from:

Mike Abrams – Vice President, Global Distribution Operations at Future Electronics

Register for the webinar:

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has 170 offices in 44 countries.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

