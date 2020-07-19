Best projectors for home theater to purchase in Israel.

Home theaters projectors have gain popularity these days as people prefer to stay home to enjoy along with their families. To get the theater like feel at home we have short list some best projectors for home theater that you can buy in Israel.

1. XJ-UT351W Cassio CASIO Projector: It’s a revolution in projector which can consider as a professional projector which does not require lamp. It has got a natural resolution of 800*1280 and 3500 Illumination intensity.

2. LP-EU5002 HITACHI laser projector: LCD projector with professional laser with PJLink protocol for controlling the system. Its natural resolution is 1200*1920 and Illumination intensity 5000.

3. QUMI Q8 pocket projector VIVITEK: Full HD projector with tiny LED extremely light in weight with Illumination intensity 1,000 and resolution 1080 * 1920.

4. XJ-UT311WN XIO CASIO Projector: It’s an extra close projector with natural resolution 800 * 1280 and life span of Illumination intensity of 3100 units.

5. CP-WX3042WN HITACHI Projector: Projector with natural resolution of 800 * 1280 and Illumination intensity 3000 Ansi.

6. CP-EW302N HITACHI Projector: It’s an HD ready projector with natural resolution 800 * 1280 and illumination of 3000 Ansi.

