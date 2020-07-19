7 th Episode of Webaithaks of Pracheen Kala Kendra

As our social distancing norms continue, we would be bringing our Baithaks

straight to you, so that you can watch it from the comfort of your home, on

your preferred Social Media Platforms . Our 7 th webaithak held today at 8:00 pm live on our face book page and official youtube channel of the Kendra

Sh Suddhashil Chatterjee is one of the leading Santoor exponent of this

generation. He is a disciple of Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and Pt Tejendra Narayan

Majumder. He has also been trained on vocal music by Pt. Samaresh

Chaudhary. Suddhashil is regularly performer at prestigious festivals across

India and abroad.

Suddhashil started with quiet dignity of the methodical and reposeful alap in

Raga “Abhogi” . This was followed by traditional jod-alap. His strokes, glides

way of handling the instrument points to his sound training. He then moved on to

present to two gats in Madhya laya and Madhya laya teen taal. Suddhashil

concluded his recital with a Jhala in drut teen tal. His rhythmic and melodic

vitality shone throughout his performance. The rhythm on the Tabla was marked

by eminent Tabla exponent Sh. Soumitrajit Chatterjee.