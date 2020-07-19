7 th Episode of Webaithaks of Pracheen Kala Kendra

As our social distancing norms continue, we would be bringing our Baithaks
straight to you, so that you can watch it from the comfort of your home, on
your preferred Social Media Platforms . Our 7 th webaithak held today at 8:00 pm live on our face book page and official youtube channel of the Kendra
Sh Suddhashil Chatterjee is one of the leading Santoor exponent of this
generation. He is a disciple of Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and Pt Tejendra Narayan
Majumder. He has also been trained on vocal music by Pt. Samaresh
Chaudhary. Suddhashil is regularly performer at prestigious festivals across
India and abroad.
.
Suddhashil started with quiet dignity of the methodical and reposeful alap in
Raga “Abhogi” . This was followed by traditional jod-alap. His strokes, glides
way of handling the instrument points to his sound training. He then moved on to
present to two gats in Madhya laya and Madhya laya teen taal. Suddhashil
concluded his recital with a Jhala in drut teen tal. His rhythmic and melodic
vitality shone throughout his performance. The rhythm on the Tabla was marked
by eminent Tabla exponent Sh. Soumitrajit Chatterjee.