India’s first Factory custom, Jawa Perak, hits the streets across the country

• Deliveries of the motorcycle start from 20th July 2020 at dealerships across India

• Powered by a 334cc cross port engine delivering 30.64 PS of power and a higher 32.74 Nm of torque

• The company puts in place attractive finance schemes and safety protocols across dealerships for a worry-free buying experience

July 2020: Jawa Perak has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2020 and now the wait to see the Perak on the road and own this creature of the night is over. Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. today announced the start of deliveries of the Perak from the 20th of July across the length and breadth of the country.

The Perak is a motorcycle reminiscing the past, yet far ahead of its time. Designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of ‘Stealth, Vigilante and Dark’, the BSVI compliant machine is a true bobber in spirit and form with ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat.

India’s first Factory Custom is powered by a 334cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance.

The time during the lockdown was spent fruitfully by the Perak product team as they managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2Nm from its earlier 31 Nm. The higher torque directly translates to better pulling performance both from standstill and rolling acceleration. This has been achieved with meticulous fine tuning of the engine coupled with the new cross port technology that ensures thrilling performance while delivering cleaner emissions compliant with BSVI regulations. All this power is put to the tarmac via a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience through the gears.

Housed in a completely reworked chassis with an all-new swingarm, engineered to offer the optimum transverse, longitudinal, torsional rigidity. Frame and swingarm stiffness have been tuned for a linear feel, aiding stability over straights and poise along winding roads. This plays a significant role in improving the handling.

Unleashing the Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders.”

To help bikers give in to temptation more easily, the Jawa Perak is also available with a range of easy finance options. Each Finance Options on offer across Jawa dealerships has something unique. A few highlights are:

• 50% off on first 3 EMIs

• Special EMI plan @ Rs. 6,666/month

• EMI plans as low as Rs. 8,000 @ 2years and Rs. 6,000 @ 3years

• 100% funding | Zero down payment | No income proof required. (T&C apply)

The Jawa Perak was officially launched on November 15th 2019 and the bookings for this factory-custom bobber motorcycle began on January 1st. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,94,500, ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle is available for display, test rides and booking at all Jawa dealerships across India.

Classic Legends has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure across its sales outlets and the dealerships have been adhering to the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees and visitors. The showrooms are functional with teams trained and equipped to follow social distancing, hygiene and sanitation protocols.