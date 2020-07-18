“I think maybe that as time goes by there will be more newness but because I was part of what it was before it’s not like coming into a house and saying it’s all about me. I don’t feel like that. It is all about cheap kids alexander mcqueen and the things that he was trying to say and about moving that forward, making it relevant, making it desirable, making it into what people want to wear.” ~ Sarah Burton – Creative Director of English fashion house cheap kids alexander mcqueen .

The historical and cultural north and south divide in England has a colorful and some times violent story which transcends through centuries. You only have to take the M1 N-bound motorway outside of London to see signs stating ‘The North’ which almost appears as a warning. The North of England is the homeland of Alexander McQueens British Born and Bred creative designer, Sarah Burton.

A big feature in the cheap alexander mcqueen men’s fall and winter 2019 collection is the tailoring. The Yorkshire and Lancashire based wool mills provided the luxurious fabric which has been used to create statement tailoring featuring a variety of subtle and bold checks such as the iconic houndstooth, and cock-of-the-walk checked patterns.