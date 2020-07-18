CBSE Result 2020: Poor grades? Don’t worry we will together cope up with this.

The union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A total of 91.46 percent of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 0.36 percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10 percentage and a total of 8.9 percent of students didn’t able to make it. In the event of discouraging results, Family members should remain calm and provide their tormented children with love and care.

The CBSE has announced CBSE 10th as well as 12th result. This is a stressful time for students, parents as well as teachers. Some students are happy and some haven’t got the grade they have expected. If there result is not positive or less positive many things are going in the head of the children some of them who haven’t scored good marks think that they have failed the exam for life that there is no life or dream beyond that. And the most important thing that triggers the children are “What will the people or friends think about me?” And this can lead them to a poor mental state. It is very important for everyone who is with the children whether they are parents grandparents or other family members to support the child emotionally by loving them and explaining to them that exams are important but not beyond life.

Never scold your children for fewer marks, no one is perfect on the earth. And everyone is not born with the same quality. As a parent’s the first thing you should keep in mind is you have to remain calm because the child is going through several feelings like how to face friends teacher and every one so you need to be calm and calm the child that this was just an exam we will work hard and pass the next exam with flying colors. Another most important thing is that never compare your child with other children as you know every child is different in one or another way. If your child is not good at studies he/she might be good in any other thing. If your child wants to cry let him/her cry don’t let them hold their emotions for long times.

Low or no support from parents: Parents built a very high pressure on their children’s mind without motivating them even once. Parents were not approachable for children until they were dead, after that their parents kept calling them. It can be deduced that it was the parents who pushed their children to take an extreme step.

Fear of society: Most of the students are scare of their relatives or neighbor. The student does not feel safe when they ask about their result. They think that people will laugh at them. Friends, classmates will make fun of him. Their family will be humiliated in society. And they will be outcaste. They did not know that this is just a month-long reaction in a life of 70 or 80 years

Short term perspective about life: Failing in any class or subject doesn’t mean that ending of life. Most of the student thinks that after failing in any class opportunities end and there is no scope available in his future. There is no bright future. Those who pass the exam will only achieve something.

Instant shock: Again, with no one to discuss, motivate and console them, an immense pressure builds inside their the mind which makes every other thing in this world irrelevant, forcing them to end their life instantly.

What is the solution?

Motivate a friend or colleague who couldn’t Succeed recently, never humiliate or shame people for the same.

If you are a parent and wish a bright future for your children remember that the first criteria for a bright future are that your child needs to be alive.

If you are a student and have failed a paper, remember one thing that after 10 years when you would have moved on well in life, you would laugh off at this failure for which you are ready to give your life today!

If you observe a noticeable change in the behavior of someone you know, talk to them or talk to their loved ones, you would be a savior of humanity.

If your child is confused about the carrier always ask for help. Councilors are always there to help you they will guide you on the right path.

Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. You have so much to accomplish. You will be fine soon. There is only one failure in life which cannot be fixed, and that’s suicide. You aren’t born to fail you’re born to survive.

Prakash Kumar

Founder Tech&Taught