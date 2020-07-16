Ayurvedic Treatment for Thyroid

Mohali, India, 2020-Jul-16 —Thyroid disorders include conditions that affect the thyroid gland – a butterfly shaped gland seated in the front of the neck. It produces certain hormones that regulate various metabolic processes throughout the body. There are many disorders of the thyroid including Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Goitre, Nodules and even Cancer.

Talking about Hypothyroidism, it is the most common thyroid disorder affecting 6 – 10 % of women. Men are also affected but less frequently. It occurs when thyroid gland is not able to produce sufficient amount of thyroid hormone. It may be the result of some issue with thyroid gland, pituitary gland or the hypothalamus that closely work together. Its symptoms range from dry skin, puffy face, fatigue, constipation to fluid retention, muscle and joint aches, depression and excessive menstrual bleeding in women. It may also affect fertility in women.

Going by Allopathic treatment, as known to all, it involves medication to replace the missing thyroid hormone for lifetime. These medications are just synthetic thyroid hormone to cover up the loss due to decrease in thyroid hormone production. It doesn’t correct the functioning of thyroid gland or improve the production of thyroid hormone. So here we can say “It is not a complete treatment.”

Ayurvedic Management of Thyroid

Looking for alternative treatment for thyroid is a better option as it provides hope to treat this disease from roots. Ayurveda is not just about medicine. It is about food, herbs, lifestyle, yoga, pranayama and meditation which not only promote physical but psychological health too.

Ayurveda has a different perspective in treating a disease as it not just focuses on the diseased organ but the body as a whole. It addresses mind, body, behavior, beliefs and environment. As per Ayurveda, the thyroid function is controlled by Pitta Dosha which is responsible for all the metabolic activities thyroid gland controls. Stress is a major culprit behind thyroid issues. Ayurveda maintains there is a close relationship between mental status and physical functions. Herbs like Kanchanar, Punarnava, giloy, Guggul prove very beneficial in the treatment. Yoga and Pranayama hold a very special place in Ayurvedic Treatment for Thyroid as it stimulates and normalizes the functioning of the thyroid, pituitary, pineal and adrenal glands.

Waking at ‘Brahma muhurat’ i.e. 4.30 am has a lot of benefits. It refreshes your mind, gives you inner peace and sanctity, provides you ample time to do what you love and not what you have to do because of daily work routine. It helps you connect with your inner world. It is well said “Even if you take proper balanced Ayurvedic diet, it doesn’t get properly digested if you are affected with grief, sorrow, anger or any such negative emotions.” So work on your inner self.

Talking about diet, include milk, old rice, green gram, black gram, cucumber etc. in diet. Go for fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables. If a fruit or vegetable doesn’t belong to a season, it is not meant to be consumed at that time as your body might not be able to digest it. So instead of doing any good, it may harm your body. Strict NO to packaged or preserved food. Again they do no good to your body so why to consume it. Medicated massage and steam also prove beneficial as it dissolves subcutaneous fat and stimulates the nervous system.

So we can sum up Ayurvedic Treatment for Thyroid is about your diet, mental status, emotions, physical exercise and lifestyle all components working together to achieve your goal.

