2020 Electric Mobile Coffee Bike Tricycle For Sale

Jxcycle announces new models of electric mobile coffee bikes are available now. Jxcycle provides a wide variety of electric bikes for many purposes, including Electric Tricycle Coffee Bike.

Electric mobile coffee bikes are getting popular nowadays. As it gives many benefits such as low initial investment, flexibility/mobility, and versatility if compared to traditional coffee shops. Electric mobile coffee bikes, also known as coffee trikes, are flexible in selling snacks, food, or beverages. It is popular for selling hot dogs, ice cream, fruit, or coffee. Not only for selling foods and beverages, but it is also popular for marketing and advertising purposes. Jxcycle, known as a professional bike manufacturer, is available to provide many types of coffee bikes at www.jxcycles.com/coffee-bikes/.

Jxcycle, a manufacturer and supplier of commercial electric bikes, has announced its new versatile Electric Mobile Coffee Bike Tricycle. Jxcycle coffee bikes no longer use human power to operate, because its modern tricycle coffee bike is equipped with 250W to 300W electric motors. Jxcycle, one of the prominent bike manufacturers that specializes in designing and producing a wide array of commercial bikes. Commercial bikes are popular because they offer flexibility and are safe for the environment. Moreover, Electric Mobile Coffee Bike Tricycle requires a low initial investment and offers versatility if compared to immobile coffee kiosks.

Electric bikes or e-bikes are becoming popular nowadays because they’re environmentally friendly, concise & precise, and less pollution. If compared to gasoline-powered coffee bikes, these various benefits are then put in place by the Jxcycle in their newest tricycle coffee bike products. Jxcycle manager said,” Our tricycle coffee bikes are the best in its class. We designed our bikes with up to 350 kg load capacity, in which it can load any necessities for your coffee business.”

Jxcycle launched 4 models for its electric coffee bike. They are Retro Coffee Bike, Fashion Coffee Bike, Modern Coffee Bike, and Classic Coffee Bike. Each model represents its name and function.

Retro Coffee Bike – Retro Coffee Bike represents its classical design. This retro coffee trike is powered by a 500W motor and 36V/10AH battery. The container can load up to 300 kg of goods.

Fashion Coffee Bike – Fashion Coffee Bike equipped with sink and pump. The container can load up to 300 kg capacity. The color can be customized based on clients’ requirements. This trike is motorized by 250W and 36V/10AH Lithium Battery. It is also equipped with Disc Brakes or V Brake to ensure the brake system works well.

Modern Coffee Bike – Modern Coffee Bike applies modern design concepts. The design is suitable not only for selling coffee but also for advertising purposes or marketing and product distribution. The container loads up to 300 kg goods, it also equipped with a 250W motor and 36V/10AH Lithium Battery.

Classic Coffee Bike – Classic Coffee Bike uses thicker tires to support its 350 kg capacity. The canopy is adjustable and is flexible to add functional equipment such as a water tank, cup dispenser, cash boxes, and many more.

About Jxcycle

Jxcycle is a professional bike manufacturer from China. It offers a wide range of commercial bikes such as coffee bikes, cargo bikes, pedicabs, food bikes, vending bikes, ice cream bikes, food carts, and cargo tricycles. For more information about Jxcycle Electric Mobile Coffee Bike Tricycle, please visit www.jxcycles.com/coffee-bikes/.

