6 Pointers to make a website audience-friendly | covered in a web designing course

A website is more than multiple web-pages

A web designing course would tell one that a website is not just about multiple pages. Rather, it is more about the interface, a space where the audience meets and communicates with the business. That’s the reason it is important to keep the website simple and easily-structured so that audience can get an engaging experience. A web designing course helps one make a friendly and interactive website.

Pointers to make the website audience-friendly

Given below are pointers on how web designers can make the website more audience-friendly:

1. Know the target audience

A web designing course would tell you that it is vital to know who are your target audience. You would also have to know what are their requirements as well as the obstacles in the way of their goals. Finally, you really need to know what actually would be their requirements.

2. Define how the audience would use the interface

A web designing course would tell one about defining the use of interface for the target audience. With the emergence of touch-screens, it is a major concern. It totally depends on who are the target audience is, then the interface can be designed accordingly.

3. Inform about consequences

A web designing course would tell one that interactions with a site or app may have some consequences. Designers have to ensure that they let let users know what will happen after they click that button before they do it… It could be done through design and /or copy

https://www.technobridge.in/

4. Avoid Errors

A web designing course would warn aspiring designers about many mistake-prevention techniques in ecommerce and form design.for example , Buttons remain inactive until you fill out all fields. Forms detect that an email address hasn’t been entered properly. Designers have to ensure when they’re writing error messages, make sure they do two things:

1. Explain the problem.

2. Explain how to fix it

5. Give Feedback

A web designing course would tell you that the audience doesn’t like waiting long for a feedback or moving to another page. One way would be not to don’t display a progress bar, as it’ll actually make the loading time seem long. In its place, use a visualization that doesn’t imply progress.

6. Think cautiously about element placement and size

A web designing course would tell a designer to think cautiously about the element sizes. Infact, the bigger the element, the simpler it is for the audience to put their cursor on it. That will make the website accessible for the audience.